Cyberpunk 2077 dev apologises and explains mistakes in video

Many have asked themselves how Cyberpunk 2077 could launch in the state it did and how CD Projekt could mishandle the situation so badly. Most of us expected to learn these details thanks to digging by journalists, but the Polish company has decided to somewhat take matters into its own hands.

CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński has released a video where he not only apologises for how Cyberpunk 2077 launched and ask people to stop blaming developers when it's the leaders' fault. He also confirms that the PC version was the main development platform, and that they underestimated how much work it would require to then downscale that to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. They didn't encounter as many problems during testing as many players have, however, so the team was caught off-guard by just how many severe issues there were. You can read a more detailed explanation here.

In terms of the promised updates, Iwiński states that 2021's first update will arrive within ten days, but it sounds like their plans for downloadable content and the PS5/Xbox Series have changed. We're now told that the DLC will become available after they've fixed the most noteworthy issues and that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will have to wait until the second half of the year at the earliest.

What do you think about the apology and video in general?