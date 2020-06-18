Cyberpunk 2077 delayed once more

You're watching Advertisements

Are you one of the many RPG and/or CD Projekt Red fans who have been eagerly awaiting the month of September and thus, the release of the developer's next title, Cyberpunk 2077? If so, you'll have to scratch September 17 out on your calendar and mark a new date for its launch, as the developer just confirmed a new release date of November 19.

The announcement comes via the game's official Twitter account and according to the developer, the delay is due to the studio wanting more time to go through the now-finished game to make sure it's flawless come launch. CD Projekt Red also reminds fans to tune in to Night City Wire on June 25.

Read the full statement below.