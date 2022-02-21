Cyberpunk 2077 compared between PS5 and Xbox Series X

HQ

Last week, Cyberpunk 2077 finally got the update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to really make it shine. Now the tech wizard over at Digital Foundry has done what they do best and compared the versions to see which one that is better, and there are some differences.

It turns out that using the Performance Mode to get 60 fps, PlayStation 5 runs Cyberpunk 2077 in a 1260p to 1728p dynamic resolution. Xbox Series X on the other hand, runs the game in a slightly higher resolution of 1382p to 1782p dynamic, using the same mode. Digital Foundry adds that both versions are "cleaner, crisper and more impressive overall", so it seems like it's good news for everyone.

When it comes to frame rate, PlayStation 5 takes the upper hand. Even if "both consoles are largely tied, locked to the 60fps line in almost every test", there are some especially taxing scenes where the frame rate can drop 5-10 frames on Xbox Series X. Fortunately, they do add that "Xbox Series X's VRR support does a phenomenal job of masking the performance drops the console does have".

Finally, loading times are measured as well. PlayStation 5 needs 13.36 seconds to boot up the spot used to measure this, compared to a slightly faster 12.55 seconds for Xbox Series X.

