Cyberpunk 2077 comic book Your Voice! comes with the game

You're watching Advertisements

All versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will consist of a lot of interesting digital bonuses, developer CD Projekt Red stated on social media just recently.

Via Twitter, the Polish studio shared that each copy of Cyberpunk 2077 will include a digital soundtrack, a digital booklet, a manual to help you to learn more about the gameplay dynamics and the story about Night City, as well as a lot of backgrounds with which to customise your device.

In addition to this, it was announced that the digital comic Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice! will be included as well, in which more details on the NPCs and many curiosities about the game world of this dystopian universe are revealed. The good news is that this content will be featured in both the standard and special editions of the game.

You can learn more about Cyberpunk 2077, by reading our hands-on preview. Cyberpunk 2077 is expected on November 19 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Later it will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.