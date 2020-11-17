Cyberpunk 2077 comes with two discs

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is actually heading for release on December 10, which means no more delays (it really feels like we've said that a lot now). Reddit user, Mikeymorphin has seen hands-on the PS4 cover for the upcoming title and it shows the number of discs coming with the title, which sits at two blu-rays.

Likewise, the Reddit user has also shown off the back of the box art, revealing that the game will require 70GB to install on the PS4. This might seem like a lot, however, usually these estimates also take into account DLC, meaning for a title expected to be as large as Cyberpunk 2077, this is pretty reasonable.

Check out some images of the box art below.

