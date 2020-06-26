Cyberpunk 2077 character creator has five types of pubic hair

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, we could finally tell you everything we know about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. Amongst other things, we told you about the absolutely massively detailed character creator, which we already knew had options regarding the customisation of V's genitalia.

We have to admit though, we didn't really understand to what extent. Fortunately, Kotaku has summed this up in an article that reveals that we can use three types of nipples, two types of penises, five types of pubic hairs - but only one type of vagina when creating our digital genitalia.

Still, this is of course way more than we are used to in just about any game.