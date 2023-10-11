Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 celebrates praise for Phantom Liberty

It does feel like the game is a different beast from what it was three years ago.

Three years ago, when Cyberpunk 2077 first launched, there wasn't much to celebrate in terms of critical acclaim. Even those who enjoyed it made sure to mention the amount of bugs and half-baked feeling of Night City.

Now, Cyberpunk 2077 has reformed itself in the eyes of many, as shown by the stellar reviews for its expansion Phantom Liberty. In the accolades trailer you can check out below, CD Projekt Red show just how far the game has come.

With major changes to the police, skills, visuals, and more, Cyberpunk 2077 now feels like it's what the developer planned to release in 2020. If you haven't yet ventured into Night City, read our review of Phantom Liberty here.

