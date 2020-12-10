Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Cyberpunk 2077 breaks records for concurrent players on Steam

The platform has never seen figures this high for a singleplayer game.

Cyberpunk 2077 just made its way out into the wild today after three different delays and we're already starting to hear about its success. According to PC Gamer, the game has reached over one million consecutive players on Steam, which is a new record for a singleplayer game on the platform. This absolutely demolished Fallout 4's previous record of 472,962 players, which was set during its launch in 2015.

These are indeed big numbers, but they are only a fraction of what could be the game's overall amount of players. Alongside PC, the game also launched on PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One, so it will be interesting to see how many people total picked it up this week. We are pretty certain though that next week's UK chart will have a new front runner.

Have you picked up Cyberpunk 2077 already?

