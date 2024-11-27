Cyberpunk 2077 breaks 30 million sold copies

HQ

During its latest investor report, CD Projekt Red didn't just reveal that Project Polaris (AKA The Witcher 4) had now entered full production, the Polish developer also provided an update on Cyberpunk 2077 and how that game has continued to sell.

We're told that Cyberpunk 2077 has now surpassed the unbelievable 30 million sold copies milestone, which really is an impressive feat for a game that debuted and had a very, very troubled launch in late 2020.

To add to this, the Phantom Liberty expansion has sold eight million copies too, since its arrival around 14 months ago.

It should be said that both sales figures account for copies of the game or expansion sold separately and in the Ultimate Edition bundles, which combines both the base game and Phantom Liberty. This does mean that it's likely that there's some crossover between the two sales figures, and not that out of the 30 million Cyberpunk 2077 purchasers, there have been eight million standalone Phantom Liberty purchases too.

Either way, this shows just how in demand Cyberpunk still is despite its rocky start.