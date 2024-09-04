Cyberpunk 2077 board game smashes $100,000 crowdfunding goal

HQ

Even though CD Projekt Red may have closed the book on Cyberpunk 2077, the game and universe feel more popular than ever. If you want proof of that, well just take a look at the crowdfunding campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 - The Board Game.

The Cyberpunk 2077 board game is described as a fast-paced, co-operative tactical action game. There's a story at the heart of it as you'll play as either V, Panam, Jackie, or Judy and try and hit the big leagues in the crime-ridden Night City.

Your goal is to make it as an Edgerunner, and to do so you'll need to get through 30 hours of story content in the main campaign, which can be followed by an endless Afterlife mission generator. The game had a goal of $100,000, which it smashed very easily, currently having raised nearly $2 million at the time of writing.

