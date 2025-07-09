Cyberpunk 2077, Bluey and more are finally coming to PlayStation Plus

HQ

Sony might not launch PlayStation Studios games straight on to PlayStation Plus, but the Japanese console maker does bring some amazing third-party games to its subscription service once in a while. That's why some have been just patiently waiting for some of the most high-profile games to make their way to PS Plus. The wait is finally over for one of them.

Because a blog post reveals that Cyberpunk 2077 has suddenly been added to the PlayStation Plus Extra collection. That's not all either, as both Sony and CD Projekt Red know that most of us also want the game's Phantom Libert expansion, so you can get that at a 30% discount as well.

Already own Cyberpunk 2077 or not interested in it? Don't worry, as there's a handful of other games being added to the collection on the 15th of July:

PlayStation Plus Premium members aren't getting much on top of these, as the only two classic games being added on Tuesday are Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4.

What do you think about these new additions?