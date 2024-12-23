Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in Fortnite

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to make its way into Fortnite between December 23 and 24. Now, it's official, thanks to a recent post on X from the official Fortnite account.

The tweet teasing the crossover mentioned "guests from Night City". This move comes as Cyberpunk 2077 continues to grow in popularity, especially with its connection to Fortnite, and the arrival of Keanu Reeves' iconic Johnny Silverhand adds to the excitement.

Are you looking forward to the Cyberpunk 2077 characters in Fortnite?