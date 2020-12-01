Cyberpunk 2077 already has an adult parody made out of it

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming December 10, and when something is anticipated, popular and expected, someone makes an adult version of it.

A Twitter user, Rafal Jaki has reported, that the world has already gotten a movie called Cyberpunk 2077 XXX Parody. Judging by the picture alone, this work should be available in VR, and in 8K.

And now you know. We are not going to give you any relevant links, but happy hunting, you Cyberpunk fans out there.