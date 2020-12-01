English
Follow us
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 already has an adult parody made out of it

The game might be releasing in a few days time, but the XXX parody is ahead of the curve.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming December 10, and when something is anticipated, popular and expected, someone makes an adult version of it.

A Twitter user, Rafal Jaki has reported, that the world has already gotten a movie called Cyberpunk 2077 XXX Parody. Judging by the picture alone, this work should be available in VR, and in 8K.

And now you know. We are not going to give you any relevant links, but happy hunting, you Cyberpunk fans out there.

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy