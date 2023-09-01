Cyberpunk 2077 adds new minibosses in Update 2.0

HQ

The police and wanted systems in Cyberpunk 2077 are being revamped in Update 2.0, giving players more awareness about how they can avoid the doughnut squad and allowing them to face off against minibosses if they keep their Heat level up.

Heat is the wanted mechanic for Cyberpunk 2077 and it will be like Grand Theft Auto in that you'll have 5 stars you can build up by engaging in more criminal activity. You'll be able to dodge police pursuit if you're able to stay away from a crime scene and remain undetected.

Should you want to fight the law, though, when you reach 5 stars Max-Tac will get involved, giving you the fight of your life in a series of different minibosses. It should make for an interesting, more immersive experience when Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.0 launches alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion on the 26th of September.