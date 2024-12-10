Cyberpunk 2077 adds new customisation options and bug fixes in Update 2.2

HQ

It is now exactly four years to the day since CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077. A release that we all remember (and most would like to forget, given how disastrous it was), but which opened up a new dystopian, futuristic world of open-world RPG action from the Polish studio.

In these four years a lot has happened to the game. It has practically been reworked from the ground up, and a new campaign has been added in the Phantom Liberty expansion, and it seemed that with its arrival and the latest Patch 2.1 fixes CD Projekt was done with the game, but that's not quite true.

Although they've delegated most of the work to Virtuous Studios this time around, Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 fixes some bugs and errors, while adding up to 100 new customisation options for V, his flat and the game's vehicles. There are also changes to the time-cycle limited mission activation system (some missions could only be activated after game time has elapsed, this will no longer necessarily be the case), expanded Photo Mode, and added graphical improvements to lighting for the PC version.

You can check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 release notes here. The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is still a long way off CD Projekt's schedule, but maybe it's a good time to take a good walk through Night City now with this update? What do you think?