Cyberattack disrupts flights across major European airports
Passengers face delays and cancellations as check-in systems go offline.
We just got the news that a cyberattack targeting a key airport software provider has disrupted flights across several major European hubs, including London's Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels. The incident forced airports to switch to manual check-in and baggage procedures, leading to long queues, cancellations and uncertainty for travellers. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!