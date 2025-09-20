Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Cyberattack disrupts flights across major European airports

Passengers face delays and cancellations as check-in systems go offline.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We just got the news that a cyberattack targeting a key airport software provider has disrupted flights across several major European hubs, including London's Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels. The incident forced airports to switch to manual check-in and baggage procedures, leading to long queues, cancellations and uncertainty for travellers. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Cyberattack disrupts flights across major European airports
Interior of Terminal 5 of Heathrow airport. London, UK. April 8th 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited KingdomGermanyBelgium


Loading next content