Cyanide Studio prepares us for Styx: Blades of Greed with hefty batch of raw gameplay

HQ

Following its delay out of 2025 at the end of the year, developer Cyanide Studio is soon set to launch the next chapter of the Styx franchise, as Styx: Blades of Greed will be making its arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 19.

With launch around six weeks away, the studio has now released a new gameplay video for the title, a hefty video that presents over nine minutes of uninterrupted and raw gameplay that showcases how the action unfolds and what players should expect of the title when it arrives.

As part of the video, expect to see new abilities and the vertical level design, plus a slate of new skills and tricks that Styx can employ to get the jump on enemies and silently and fluidly reach his objective.

Check out the full gameplay presentation below for a taste of what's to come when Styx: Blades of Greed debuts next month.