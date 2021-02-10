You're watching Advertisements

The CW has ordered a live action Powerpuff Girls pilot to go with the series that was originally announced to be in production back in August. The show is set to be framed around the iconic child heroes when they are in their twenties, who are unhappy that they lost their childhood to being crime fighting heroes. The series is set to determine whether the heroes reunite when they are needed, or whether they will stay disbanded, fractured from their challenging childhood.

The series is set to be bringing Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody on as executive producers and writers according to Variety. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are also signed on as executive producers, with Erika Kennair also on the cards as a producer. No word on any casting has been mentioned yet, meaning we still have no clue who will be taking on the roles of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

Thanks, Variety.