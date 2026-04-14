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Cristian 'Cuti' Romero, one of the international stars of Tottenham Hotspur, will miss most of the remaining season with the English club, but will recover in time for World Cup 2026, according to reports. The Argentinian centre-back suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Sunderland. Romero collided with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in the 63rd minute and both required treatment on site. Kinsky continued with a bandage in his head, but Romero left limping.

After the diagnosis of medial collateral ligament injury, it is expected that Romero will be side-lined for six of eight weeks, recovering just in time for World Cup. The defending champions Argentina will play against Argelia, Austria and Jordan starting on June 16, and Romero has taken part in the national team since 2021.

Romero, a known outspoken player against the club's leadership, will almost surely miss all the remaining games for the team, the only one that still hasn't won a match in 2026 in the Premier League. A nightmare that has led the current Europa League champions and part of the "big six" in the Premier League to the relegation zone, 18th, two points behind West Ham, three behind Nottingham Forest.