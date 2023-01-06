Customise your Meta Quest 2 with some Razer peripherals

HQ

CES 2023 has been a very, very busy one for Razer, as the technology company has announced a whole slew of products during its recent keynote address. To this end, Razer also revealed a couple of peripherals that are designed to customise the Meta Quest 2 experience.

To start with there is the Razer Adjustable Head Strap System, which aims to provide a balance between long-lasting comfort and weight-balance support. It is made from a high-performance nylon material and has been created with the intention of helping gamers find the perfect fit without interrupting gameplay for too long.

To follow up to this is the Razer Facial Interface, which aims to reduce the pressure that the Meta Quest 2 headset puts on a user's face, by using hypoallergenic, medical grade materials to reduce skin irritation and also to block any extra light that might make it through the base model - all while still providing ventilation. The Facial Interface is also designed to have a crevice-free surface that makes it easier to clean and maintain.

As of right now, Razer has not revealed price points for either peripheral, but has stated that they will both launch in the US in Q1 2023, with the plan to expand into further regions afterwards.