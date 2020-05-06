Cookies

Cyberpunk 2077

Customise your genitalia in Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will let players will get to customise their characters down to their genitals.

Cybernetic implants and the option to customise one's body is the future and CD Projekt Red is channelling such a future with its upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077. We have known about the fact that customisation will be a big feature in the game even though it'll be played in first-person only, but we didn't know just how vast the customisation feature was - until now.

As revealed by the official rating board ESRB's rating of the game (which, of course, is set at M for mature), players will get to customise not just their hairstyles and their skin tones, but also their genitalia, breasts and buttocks as well as "various sizes and combinations of genitals". Plenty of nudity and sex is also hinted at in the rating but since there are some minor spoilers in the rating text, proceed to the official site at your own risk.

