Customisation meets performance in Keychron's Q3 keyboard

If you're someone who really enjoys customising every aspect of their PC setup, we have just the keyboard for you. Known as the Keychron Q3, this device is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard that can be drastically adjusted to suit your own style and taste.

Between customising the switches, colour of the device, even its type (allowing you to start from scratch with a keyless barebones body), the Keychron Q3 is an ideal chassis for those looking to use a system that is unique.

To see how the Keychron Q3 works in use and to catch some brief opinions from us on the system, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where we check out and see how the keyboard shapes up.