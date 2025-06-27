Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is playing Balrog in the upcoming Street Fighter movie

HQ

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the role of Chun-Li was cast in the upcoming Stret Fighter movie. It's Callina Liang who will take on the fast-kicking fighter, and she joins a star-studded ensemble including Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Roman Reigns (Akuma) and Orville Peck (Vega).

Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that another role has been added and it's none other than the boxer Balrog, apparently to be played by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. With that, many important roles are starting to be finalized and hopefully it won't be too long before filming can start.

When Street Fighter will premiere is unclear and it was recently removed from Sony's schedule, which previously said it would hit theaters in March. Hopefully it will still arrive next year, but early 2027 would not be a surprise.

