Curse of the Sea Rats smashes Kickstarter goal

Petoons Studio rang the starting bell for its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on June 3 and since then, the project, titled Curse of the Sea Rats, has long-surpassed its £13,570 goal. In fact, the Metroidvania action-platformer (or ratoidvania, as the developer calls it) has close-to surpassed it tenfold. At the time of writing, the game has managed to reach £110,636. Curse of the Sea Rats is, thus, absolutely 100% backed.

Those of you looking to grab a copy of the beautiful, hand-drawn platform gem can even grab a limited physical version on Switch and PlayStation 4 via Kickstarter (if you're a backer). The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Take a look at the trailer below or check the Kickstarter out here, there are still some days to go.

