Curse of the Sea Rats

Curse of the Sea Rats smashes Kickstarter goal

Since the start of its crowdfunding campaign, Petoons Studio's Curse of the Sea Rats has surpassed its goal close-to tenfold.

Petoons Studio rang the starting bell for its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter on June 3 and since then, the project, titled Curse of the Sea Rats, has long-surpassed its £13,570 goal. In fact, the Metroidvania action-platformer (or ratoidvania, as the developer calls it) has close-to surpassed it tenfold. At the time of writing, the game has managed to reach £110,636. Curse of the Sea Rats is, thus, absolutely 100% backed.

Those of you looking to grab a copy of the beautiful, hand-drawn platform gem can even grab a limited physical version on Switch and PlayStation 4 via Kickstarter (if you're a backer). The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Take a look at the trailer below or check the Kickstarter out here, there are still some days to go.

Curse of the Sea Rats
