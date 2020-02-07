Curse of the Dead Gods will enter Early Access in March

Passtech Games and publisher Focus Home Interactive just recently announced that the upcoming rogue-like Curse of the Dead Gods will be leaving its early development stage for an Early Access release on March 3 of this year.

The rogue-like RPG with the phenomenal art-style is set to be showcased at PAX East in Boston this year, so those of you who would like to play it ahead of time and happen to be in Boston at the time of the event can head on over to the Focus Home Interactive booth. For those of you who can't make it, however, the new trailer can be found below.