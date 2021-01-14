Curse of the Dead Gods set for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch release on February 23

You're watching Advertisements

The indie roguelite Curse of the Dead Gods is finally leaving PC Early Access and eyeing up a full launch on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch as soon as February 23. The title developed by Passtech Games is also looking to launch officially on Steam and the Epic Games Store the same day.

We previously checked out Curse of the Dead Gods a while back, when it originally first landed on early access. Since then however, the game has passed through several different instances of updates following criticism from the community who have spent time testing the title out in its pre-full release form.

Sylvain Passot, Studio Director at Passtech Games spoke about the release date of the title in a press release, saying; "The full release of Curse of the Dead Gods wouldn't have been possible without all of the incredible work from the entire team and our excellent community of Early Access players. The amazing community that has grown around the game has really pushed it to the right direction. We can't wait to welcome all the players to the Temple and we're looking further ahead to 2021 for exciting new content."

Ahead of its official launch date, you can still jump right into the early access version on Steam today, to try out the roguelite before it releases in late February.