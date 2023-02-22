Curse of the Dead Gods developer's next game is a cooperative roguelike

Passtech Games, the developer behind Curse of the Dead Gods, has finally lifted the curtain on its next project. Known as Ravenswatch, this title is a cooperative roguelike game where players take on the roles of one of multiple characters from fables and legends.

Designed to be played in a group of up to four players, Ravenswatch asks players to battle with horrible beasts and monsters known as Nightmares, which are invading the world of Reverie and corrupting it.

To complete this feat, Ravenswatch features a slate of well-known characters, including Little Red Riding Hood (or Scarlet as she's known in the game), the Pied Piper, Beowulf, and Aladdin, and even likely less known characters such as the Snow Queen and Melusine.

While you can check out a snippet of gameplay in the trailer below, Passtech Games has promised to show off more of the game at the Nacon Connect on March 9.

As for when Ravenswatch will debut, it will enter into Early Access on PC on April 6, 2023, and will fully launch sometime in 2024, where it will also come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.