Curse of the Dead Gods

Curse of the Dead Gods' Dead Cells inspired update is out now

The major new update is free for all players.

Curse of the Dead Gods has just received its first major update since slashing its way out of early access last month. This update is a pretty special one too, as it is entirely inspired by Dead Cells and it's free for players across all available platforms.

Most notably, the update adds three new weapons wielded by the Prisoner in Dead Cells, as well as two new weapons of its own. It also adds a new Assist Mode, which enables players to fine tune their difficulty settings to allow for a more relaxed experience.

Curse of the Dead Gods is currently discounted at 20% off across all platforms for a limited time. You can check out the trailer for the new update above this story.

Curse of the Dead Gods

