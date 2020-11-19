Currys PC World butchers its PS5 launch plans

You're watching Advertisements

Currys PC World appears to have made an awfully big blunder, as earlier today, some customers were able to get their hands on a PS5 before its official 9 am launch time. After realising the error, the retailer cancelled these orders and then abandoned selling any more PS5 consoles. It's certainly a headache indeed for those involved, as they now have to seek available consoles from other retailers, and demand is unexpectedly high at this point.

It's not too clear how these errors managed to occur, but a deleted tweet from Currys PC World (recovered by Eurogamer) may help to shed some light on the situation. The post claims it was a technical issue and not the fault of staff.

The tweet read: "Unfortunately due to an error on our site we were allowing customers to check out the PS5 before they went live at 9am."