Current-gen consoles "won't be able to run" Baldur's Gate III

Larian Studios showed off its stunning game addition to the Baldur's Gate franchise during a live stream from PAX East in Boston on Thursday and PC and console players alike were delighted to gaze upon the phenomenal visuals and seemingly great dice roll-based gameplay system of Baldur's Gate III. In an interview with Eurogamer, however, the latter group will not be getting a chance to play any time soon.

When asked about a console version executive producer David Walgrave stated that Larian will be waiting for the next-generation consoles to drop before considering a port. "I don't think that current-gen consoles would be able to run it". "There's a lot of technical upgrades and updates that we did to our engine, and I don't know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on those things".

