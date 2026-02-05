Current Premier League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City to clash in Carabao Cup final

HQ

The semi-finals for the EFL Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup these days, are in the books. Following the first-legs of the match-ups occurring in mid-January, the second-legs wrapped up on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, meaning we know who has qualified for the final planned for Wembley Stadium on March 22.

It was a less convincing performance from Arsenal on Tuesday, when they dispatched Chelsea in a truly mind-numbing match where both teams effectively parked the bus for 90 minutes... The result was always in favour of Arsenal however, as the current Premier League (and Champions League) leaders went into the game with a 3-2 lead from the first-leg, meaning they simply needed to stay on top in the second-leg at their home stadium of the Emirates. The result ultimately was 1-0 following a late Kai Havertz goal, meaning the aggregate score of 4-2 puts Arsenal into the EFL Cup final.

And Arsenal will be taking on rivals Manchester City, who delivered a much more interesting performance against Newcastle United on Wednesday. Man City had a very comfortable lead after overcoming Newcastle in the first-leg in a 2-0 victory at the Magpies' home stadium of St. James' Park. The second-leg at City's ground of the Etihad proved to be a nightmare for Newcastle, who conceded three goals (two to Omar Marmoush and one to Tijjani Reijnders) in the first half, putting them down 5-0 on aggregate with 45 minutes left to play. Newcastle did manage to get a consolation goal through Anthony Elanga, making for a 3-1 loss (5-1 on aggregate), meaning Man City advances to the EFL Cup final.

Again, the EFL Cup final will be played on March 22 at Wembley Stadium, the home of the English national side.