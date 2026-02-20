Curling at the Winter Olympics: times and how to watch the finals in men's and women's events

HQ

The Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina are coming to an end, and so is curling, which has been one of the standout events at the Winter Olympic Games, and also surprisingly controversial. Now that the dust has settled, we are in the very final stages of men's and women's competitions in curling.

Friday, February 20, the women's curling semifinals will take place: Sweden vs. Canada and United States vs. Switzerland. Both matches will start today at 14:05 CET, 13:05 GMT.

The women's curling bronze medal match will take place on Saturday, 21 February, 14:05 CET, 13:05 GMT, and the final on the very last day of the Olympics, on Sunday, 22 February, 11:05 CET, 10:05 GMT.

Men's curling final between Great Britain and Canada on Saturday

In men's curling, Switzerland were eliminated bt Great Britain and Norway was eliminated by Canada in semifinals on Thursday. The bronze medal match between the Swiss and Norwegian will be on Friday at 19:05 CET, 18:05 GMT.

Finally, the gold medal curling match will be on Saturday, February 21, at 19:05 CET, 18:05 GMT. Will you follow the final stages of curling at the Winter Olympic Games? Remember that you can watch the Winter Olympics on your local broadcaster and in Eurosport via HBO Max, included with every subscription.