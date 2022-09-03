Curb Your Enthusiasm is officially getting a Season 12

HQ

If you have missed the grumpiest and most stubborn sitcom character of all-time, then we have some good news for you; The Seinfeld creator Larry David is back in a 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry David is of course once again played by Larry David, who sees the world in his own very special way, constantly misunderstanding every social code there is.

The press release had an hilarious statement from David, who had this to say about his character (which essentially is a version of himself):

"Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

We don't know when the 12th season will start, but you will be able to follow Larry's misadventures on HBO.

Thanks Yahoo!.