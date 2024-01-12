Curb Your Enthusiasm gets first trailer for the last season

Curb Your Enthusiasm is arguably one of the best sitcoms ever made, and sort of a spiritual sequel to Seinfeld - which had characters based on Larry David and his friends - but instead offers Larry David and his friends playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

But after eleven seasons (the first one aired 2000), it's now time to say goodbye to everyone with season 12, which premieres February 4 on HBO Max, which the presumably last episode ever airing on April 7. We have now gotten the first trailer, and it seems like most characters are back for more, with just the kind of twisted and dark humor that made Curb Your Enthusiasm famous in the first place.

Check it out below, and please tell us what you think has been the single funniest moment of the show yet in the comment section.