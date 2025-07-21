Cupra will present a new Showcar in September, with plans for full premiere and launch in 2026

HQ

Cupra is steadily becoming one of the fastest-growing car makers in Europe, as since its debut in 2018, it is now nearing one million vehicle deliveries. With such growth behind it, Cupra is now looking ahead to the future, and this will come as soon as September, when it appears at the Volkswagen Group Media Event to present a brand new Showcar.

As per a press release, we're told that on September 7, we can expect the car company to be present in Munich to present a Showcar that will "embody brand vision and future design language."

We aren't told much more about the car, other than that it's the "perfect symbiosis between human and machine, where the driving experience and emotions reach their fullest expression."

Cupra also states that the car itself will be shown off in full on September 8 at 19:30 CEST as part of the Cupra Media Conference, and that following its reveal it will get a world premiere in 2026 ahead of its launch in the same year.

Check out a teaser for this new model below.