Cupra to launch three new EV's in 2026
The Raval is the main attraction.
Cupra is one of the EV brands that are posting impressive sales growth over the past little while, and across a whole host of European markets, they are putting in double-digit sales growth.
Therefore, the brand is using this momentum to increase the size of their offered EV portfolio, a portfolio which is set to expand with three new models.
First and foremost, they'll launching their new Raval, a budget-friendly model set to be introduced at a record-low price. Cupra themselves call the Raval "a game-changer".
In addition, updated versions of both the Born and the Tavascan is set to launch this year, and the Born is expected to debut on March 5th.