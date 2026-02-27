Cupra to launch three new EV's in 2026

HQ

Cupra is one of the EV brands that are posting impressive sales growth over the past little while, and across a whole host of European markets, they are putting in double-digit sales growth.

Therefore, the brand is using this momentum to increase the size of their offered EV portfolio, a portfolio which is set to expand with three new models.

First and foremost, they'll launching their new Raval, a budget-friendly model set to be introduced at a record-low price. Cupra themselves call the Raval "a game-changer".

In addition, updated versions of both the Born and the Tavascan is set to launch this year, and the Born is expected to debut on March 5th.