Cupra bans bright colours: "We'll leave that to Ferrari"

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Despite a recent study pointing towards brighter colors based on consumer trends, it looks like Cupra won't be participating.

In an interview with Auto Car creative director Francesca Sangalli confirmed, that they'll leave bright colorways to Ferrari, and focus on the more greyscale-inspired palette we've seen previously from the brand.

"We took a strategic decision to make design the pillar of Cupra. We said Cupra is raw. Cupra is about neutral colour with a twist, and this is why we give much more importance to matt finishes and the very oily treatment of colour. You choose a Cupra if you like the brand, and you choose the range of colours that fits with the brand and not vice versa. You will never find a red Cupra. There is not even a yellow Cupra. We will leave that to Ferrari or other brands with strong colours," she said.

That also means, that there won't be additional brighter colors to choose from, when it comes to paying extra for your Cupra.

What are your thoughts on this particular policy?