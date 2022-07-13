Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is already a million seller

Cuphead is one of those games that proves that several delays and a change of direction isn't necessarily something bad, and when the game was finally launched for PC and Xbox 2017, it instantly became a success.

That success continued when the Switch version was released 2019, and repeated itself once again when it was time for a Playstation premiere 2020. And it seems like the gaming community's love for stunning design and cartoon action is as strong as ever. After less than two weeks on the market, the expansion Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is now a million seller, and Studio MDHR writes that it actually took less time than the original game (although this was released for six formats at once), and adds:

"From start to finish, The Delicious Last Course was a true labour of love. We challenged ourselves every step of the way to deliver the most ambitious design, animation, and music we had ever created to tell the story of Ms. Chalice, and craft a fitting conclusion to this part of Cuphead and Mugman's journey. In the many years that have passed since we set out to make the game that would become Cuphead, we have come to think of this trio of plucky heroes as friends of ours, and the fantastical world of the Inkwell Isles they inhabit as a place we ourselves have been to."

You can check out our review of the expansion over here. Have you played Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course yet, and are you surprised by this success?