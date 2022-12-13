Back in July, we learned that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course had manged to surpass 1 million players in less than two weeks, meaning it reached that milestone a few days faster than the original. The good news is that even more players have enjoyed the beautiful and challenging DLC since then, but the "bad" news is that the player base is growing slower than the base game.

Studio MDHR has announced that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has sold more than 2 million copies since it launched a bit more than 5 months ago. An incredible and well-deserved feat even if Cuphead managed to do the same in mere 3 months.