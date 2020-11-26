Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has been delayed again

You're watching Advertisements

If you love challenges, then you might have played one of the most interesting and hardcore action indies, Cuphead. The game was released back in 2017 and got popular really fast, not only has it sold more than five million copies but also has its own cartoon on Netflix.

Cuphead's expansion "The Delicious Last Course" was also announced in 2018 and originally aimed to launch in 2019, however, the developer Studio MDHR needed more time to work on it, so the DLC was postponed to 2020. Now, you might think we are almost getting into the last month of 2020, but where's the DLC? Unfortunately, here comes the bad news: it is, once again, delayed.

"In the wake of the ongoing global pandemic affecting so many, we have made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course", the team stated on Twitter. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the release window of this DLC now has been rescheduled to 2021.

You can read the full statement from the image below.

Yes, it sucks, but we can only wait with patience.