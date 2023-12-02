Cuphead takes on Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's Death in this fan-made stage

HQ

When Puss in Boots: The Last Wish debuted, many praised its villain as one of the best in the animated film space, with Death really upping the ante for what we've come to expect from animated movies. While the terrifying character proved to be a massive challenge for Antonio Banderas' feline hero to overcome, we've now seen what happens when Death turns his attention to Studio MDHR's porcelain protector, Cuphead.

In a brilliant and seemingly absurdly challenging stage created by MORØ Productions, Cuphead takes on Death, a new boss that brings new mechanics to understand and overcome, all while a fitting, fast-paced, and upbeat original song created by DPZ plays in the background. You can check out the clip of the battle in action below, as well as the soundtrack, which is absolutely worth your time to listen to.