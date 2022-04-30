Cuphead is getting it's own hot sauce

HQ

Cuphead was enormously popular when it was released back in 2017, and since then it has been launched for all major formats (including Tesla cars), has got its own Netflix series, and has a huge expansion coming this year. Now it's time for another type of Cuphead product, which is somewhat different though, although probably even hotter than the others.

And by hotter, we mean quite literally, as Jade City Foods and Studio MDHR has now launched a collection of Cuphead hot sauces. They come in many different flavours, like sweeter ones, smoky and also The Devil's Soul Collector (Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Maruga Scorpion, and Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce)

Head over to the link above to check out the selection. We should point out that these kinds of collaborations aren't unheard of, as video game franchises are often used in surprising ways. Last week, we reported about a Borderlands whiskey, to name a current example of this.