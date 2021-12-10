Cookies

Cuphead

Cuphead DLC 'Delicious Last Course' will be released on June 30, 2022

And we got a new trailer to go alongside it.

HQ

It's been a while since the last time we reported about the tough as nails action platformer, Cuphead. Its expansion 'Delicious Last Course' is quite ill-fated, in fact: the DLC was supposed to launch in 2019, however got postponed to 2020, then once again pushed back to 2021. Well, it won't make it in time for 2021 either, that's for sure, but at least, during today's Game Awards, we got a concrete release date of it.

Via a trailer, it's been revealed that the 'Delicious Last Course' DLC will finally be coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam, and GOG on June 30, 2022.

As we always say, better later than never, right? Check the announcement trailer below.

HQ
Cuphead

