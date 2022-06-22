Cuphead creator on delays and long development time: "Who cares?"

HQ

Studio MDHR has taken a notoriously long time to complete Cuphead and the upcoming expansion The Delicious Last Course. But working slowly and delaying the game to give the project more time in the oven is something the studio's management takes lightly.

In an interview with IGN, studio head Maja Moldenhauer explains that they don't actually care about either delays or long development times.

"It's hard to find people. The number one thing, especially through COVID was keeping everybody happy. This is video games. Take your time. Mental health needed to be at the forefront, taking the space and time that you needed, especially over the last two years. We're like, 'If it takes longer for the game to come out, it takes longer. Who cares?'"

It's taken about a decade to develop Cuphead and its expansion. The title was first announced on October 25, 2013 - and in the trailer they wrote "Coming 2014."