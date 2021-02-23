Cuphead and Mugman will show up in Fall Guys soon

You're watching Advertisements

Good news! Two of the hottest indie games are having a collaboration. Via Twitter, Studio MDHR just announced that "Cuphead and his pal Mugman are coming to @FallGuysGame."

As the post described, Cuphead is going to arrive on February 24 alongside a special emote, and Mugman will join the fray a bit later, on February 27.

The costumes can be purchased from the in-game store. Five Crowns for each costume piece, same for the emote. So for this time, if you want to collect everything, it will be 25 Crowns in total.

Check the image below. What do you think, will you get all the pieces?