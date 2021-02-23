Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Cuphead and Mugman will show up in Fall Guys soon

You'll need 25 Crowns if you're hoping to purchase both costumes and a special emote.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Good news! Two of the hottest indie games are having a collaboration. Via Twitter, Studio MDHR just announced that "Cuphead and his pal Mugman are coming to @FallGuysGame."

As the post described, Cuphead is going to arrive on February 24 alongside a special emote, and Mugman will join the fray a bit later, on February 27.

The costumes can be purchased from the in-game store. Five Crowns for each costume piece, same for the emote. So for this time, if you want to collect everything, it will be 25 Crowns in total.

Check the image below. What do you think, will you get all the pieces?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy