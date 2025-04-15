English
Cummings Aerospace prepares for scaled production of Hellhound drone

With successful flight tests and a manufacturing-ready facility in Huntsville, the company sets sights on the US Army's upcoming LASSO competition.

The latest news on the United States. Cummings Aerospace is transitioning from development to low-rate production of its Hellhound loitering munition, following a string of successful flight tests earlier this year, as reported by Defense News.

Positioned near Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, we now know that the company's facility is now capable of producing up to 100 air vehicles a month, leveraging modular design and commercial 3D printing to scale quickly and cost-effectively.

As the United States military emphasizes not only innovation but also manufacturing readiness, Cummings aims to deliver on both fronts ahead of the LASSO program. For now, it remains to be seen how the Hellhound will perform in competitive trials.

Hellhound loitering munition // Cummings Aerospace

