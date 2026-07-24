"Culture first" London Games Festival is "comfortably the biggest video games event in the UK"

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The United Kingdom has been in a transitional period for some time in regards to its position on video game events. Several years ago saw the final standalone EGX and EGX Rezzed events, before the conventions were merged with MCM Comic Con and essentially lost their identity altogether. It left a void to be filled, something the London Games Festival has been eager to do.

In a similar vein to how Summer Game Fest is becoming a pseudo-E3 replacement in the United States in early June, London Games Fest is now the premier destination for video game fans in the UK each year, with the event set to return in April 2027 with a new and much larger venue. With this being the case, we recently spoke with festival director Michael French MBE to learn more about LGF and what the future holds for the event.

To begin, French confirmed "on a numbers basis we can comfortably say we're the biggest video games event in the UK," noting LGF has replaced EGX as the place to be. This has happened over the past 11 iterations over the past 11 years, which has even adopted many of the EGX-like elements including "a consumer showcase, a public-facing showcase, where people can come and play cool new games and lots of industry stuff alongside it." This all means LGF is now "top of the pile".

With support from the London's Mayor's office, there are plenty of plans to continue growing and expanding LGF in the future, something we inquired about with French too. He told us "we've got this added national government support for the next couple of years as part of something they call the Games Growth Package in the Creative Industry Sector Plan." This means "our sort of position of currently growing it into this single, one single venue with lots of great stuff around it is the sort of the medium term vision and growing that."

The next step will be to "get the rest of the industry in our country excited about the event and know it's a single point of attention," all while preserving the "culture first" design that enables LGF to "surface new stuff all the time." To this point, it's not all about trying to get better support and attention from the AAA titanic publishers, which are "having a bit of a rough time anyway," as the immediate aim will be to "have bigger attendee numbers and we'll be an even firmer fixture in the calendar."

French then signs off by noting: "I think the demand for events is growing. People want to go to events and see games. People want to play games. People play more games than ever. So it's hopefully good for us."

We also spoke with French about what LGF continues to learn from other gaming events, and also if the latest trends in the global games sector are reflected in the UK games business. You can see this and more below in the full interview.