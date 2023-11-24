Cult of the Lamb's next big update is planned for early 2024

HQ

Massive Monster has announced that it will be continuing to expand Cult of the Lamb next year with a brand new major content update. Coming to all players entirely for free, the update will be known as Sins of the Flesh and is promising to bring new features, stories, and more, when it makes its arrival in early 2024.

We're told that within the next couple of weeks we can expect to hear more about Sins of the Flesh, so perhaps consider it ripe to be part of the upcoming The Game Awards, when that is held on December 8 for us in the UK and Europe.

Otherwise, Massive Monster is part of the Steam Autumn Sale, meaning right now, you can head to the platform to grab Cult of the Lamb for 40% off its regular price.

What do you hope Sins of the Flesh will bring?