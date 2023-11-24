Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb's next big update is planned for early 2024

Sins of the Flesh will be free to all players, and promises new features and stories.

HQ

Massive Monster has announced that it will be continuing to expand Cult of the Lamb next year with a brand new major content update. Coming to all players entirely for free, the update will be known as Sins of the Flesh and is promising to bring new features, stories, and more, when it makes its arrival in early 2024.

We're told that within the next couple of weeks we can expect to hear more about Sins of the Flesh, so perhaps consider it ripe to be part of the upcoming The Game Awards, when that is held on December 8 for us in the UK and Europe.

Otherwise, Massive Monster is part of the Steam Autumn Sale, meaning right now, you can head to the platform to grab Cult of the Lamb for 40% off its regular price.

What do you hope Sins of the Flesh will bring?

Cult of the Lamb

