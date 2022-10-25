Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb's Blood Moon Festival has started

Celebrate the spooky season by sacrificing some loyal followers.

While Halloween has evolved into a highly commercialised holiday, driven by chocolate and confectionary treats, Massive Monster is instead celebrating Halloween in a different way. In the studio's latest title, Cult of the Lamb, the Blood Moon Festival has started, and this has brought a collection of new seasonal activities and items to acquire.

Between three new follower forms to unlock, as well as four new decorations, and a music track to find, there's also a new ritual to unlock and use, which will raise dead Cult members and see them wandering around as spectral spirits. This fittingly named ritual is known as the Blood Moon Ritual.

The Blood Moon Festival will remain in-game until November 10, be sure to catch the event trailer below, and also read our review of the main game right here.

Cult of the Lamb

