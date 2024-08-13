Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance and Pilgrim Pack now available for download

HQ

The latest major update to the acclaimed indie game Cult of the Lamb has arrived, giving us a whole bunch of good reasons to jump back into the entertaining madness. Unholy Alliance, as the update is called, is completely free on all platforms and introduces a new playable character, The Goat.

In addition, it is now possible to play through the entire Cult of the Lamp with a friend in local co-op, where one player takes on the role of the goat and the other as the lamb. This opens up several new possibilities and players can, among other things, freely exchange weapons with each other or fight back to back for extra damage.

The Pilgrim Pack announced earlier this year is also now available for download, expanding the world with new adventures and characters.

